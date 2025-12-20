'I took my son to see the REAL Santa in Lapland and it was a magical experience'

No, no, we’re going to see the REAL Santa!

Yes, that’s right, it might have been the furthest day trip of my life, but from the moment we stepped into the airport, we knew this was going to be the most ice-twinkling, sleigh-bell-jingling, husky-dashing, elf-chattering, Santa-spotting, reindeer-riding, wish-whispering, magic-soaked Christmassy day, ever! We were off to Lapland.

My wife, my son and I were booked on a flight departing from East Midlands Airport at 8.20am, with the return flight landing back just after 10pm the same day.

The real Santa

Oscar, my son, is four, and the magic of Christmas is real for him this year, so after he was formally invited by the big man himself he was over the moon. The invitation was in the shape of a package that arrived through the door, delivered by an elf (disguised as the postman) including Lapland-branded rucksack, water bottle, activities for the journey as well as a very official letter, map and invite from Santa Claus’s desk.

As we set off on the early trip to the airport, Oscar had fallen back fast asleep, or so we thought, until we heard, “Mummy and Daddy, do you think we will see the elves wrapping?”. He was far too excited to sleep.

At the check-in desk, the Canterbury Travel and Jet2 staff were not only organising passengers and keeping them informed, they were also dressed the part, spreading Christmas cheer and chocolates, to set the tone for the day.

Simon and family brace the cold in Lapland

The two hour, 40-minute flight flew past as the staff sang festive songs and hosted games to keep the spirits high. We must have had the wind behind us as the flight is usually three and a half hours. There was even a goodie bag for everyone with a sandwich, snacks and a drink, alongside complimentary tea and coffee.

As our descent began, all we could see was white, with passengers cheering as the clouds parted to reveal a winter wonderland with trees and hilltops, all covered in snow.