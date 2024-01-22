Leeford Village episode 115: Merger? Surely not.

Previously in Leeford Village: Jack Simmons wants to know if he is a character in Jason’s novel. George and Jack are the first to sample the delights of Zack and Simon’s ‘Coffee Cart’. Allen sacks Zack due to a ‘conflict of interest’ at the market. Agnes is in a quandary – does she tell Adam about Daniel Windrush? Adam shocks her by declaring that he and Meredith might announce their engagement at Cody’s birthday party. Linda and Sherry discuss the possibility of Carlos living with them - alongside Allen.

~

‘Why meet in a country pub? Don’t you want anyone in Banfield or Leeford to see us?’

Frank Watson scans his friend’s face for a reaction. Colin Simpson has been a clerk at Banfield Council for over twenty years. He has seen elected councillors and executive officers come and go – sometimes unwilling to go – and nothing much passes him by. Colin’s hesitation tells Frank that this is a clandestine meeting. The excitement of appearing in a John Le Carre novel eludes the experienced councillor, but he is somewhat amused by Colin’s nervousness.

‘Come on, Colin, we’ve known each other long enough to be sure we can trust each other. Is this about the census?’

‘Yes, Frank. I convinced myself that you needed to know.’

‘Is it dodgy? I thought we’d got rid of one corrupt council leader. I was hoping that James Lindale was as straight as a die. So far, I’ve felt that I could trust him.’

‘I wouldn’t say “dodgy” – as such,’ says Colin.

‘As such? That says a lot.’

Frank taps the table.

‘Come on, Colin. Tell me everything.’

~

‘Coffee, Edward?’

‘Yes, thank you, Ethel.’

Ethel finds herself holding her breath as she turns to the sink to fill the kettle. Edward has asked her if she can forget Billy and she has admitted that she can’t. Billy will always be with her. For now, she is more concerned with their strained relationship and it seems that the ‘ghost’ incident has been the catalyst.

‘Why are you doing this, Edward?’

‘What?’

‘Sleeping on the sofa. It’s killing your back, isn’t it?’

‘I’m sorry to say, Ethel, but you are killing this relationship.’

She places his cup on the table, next to the mobile phone that has beeped an annoying three times in as many minutes.

‘Aren’t you going to answer that? It might be important.’

‘The messages can wait,’ says Edward.

Ethel draws breath and glares at him.

‘It might be your illustrator.’

‘You said you’d never bring that up again,’ he responds.

With tears rolling down her face, Ethel takes a step back and leans against the sink.

‘You’ve hurt me, Edward. Billy would never have done this to me. He would understand that I still hold someone close to my heart – even if they are in the past.’

‘What are you saying?’

‘Go back to your illustrator, or should I say your ex-wife?’

Edward puts both hands on his head and stares at his phone.

‘Now who’s being hurtful.’

He rises from his chair, red in the face.

‘Ethel, do you want me to go?’