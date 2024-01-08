Leeford Village episode 114: (Today’s coffee will be late)

Previously in Leeford Village: Jasmine wants to change hers and Kim’s family name to ‘Thornton’. Justin reveals to Jasmine that he is also the romantic novelist, Emma Tomkinson. He and Jasmine declare their love for each other. Adam surprises his mother by telling her of his engagement to Meredith Park. Edward and Ethel have a heart-to-heart talk about Billy. Sherry states her intention to ask Carlos to marry her and stay in Leeford.

~

It’s a quiet day on the market. George Owens and Jack Simmons are discussing George’s brother’s ‘Longford’ novel, clearly based on the residents of Leeford Village.

‘How long has Jason been writing this?’ asks Jack, really wanting to know whether he features in the book and what his character name might be.

‘No idea, mate. It was a complete surprise to me. He’s always been the literary type. When we were kids, he always had his nose in a book.’

‘What about you, George?’

‘Literary? Me? Quite the opposite. I was always outside. I don’t think I’ve read a book in my life. Magazines are my limit. I bet you’re a reader Jack. All those quotes you manage to come up with.’

Jack ponders the question.

‘Actually, I’m not a great reader. I soak up trivia. If you tell me something, I’ll remember it. If I hear a quote, it sticks in my head. I can’t remember what I did yesterday, though. My head’s full of nonsense really.’

George laughs.

‘Do you think Jason has written about me, well, a version of me in his book?’

‘I’ve no idea, mate. He keeps his writing very secret, but I’ll…what in the name of Derek Dougan is that!’

‘What?’

‘That!’

George points to the end of the market where Simon and Zack are positioning a handcart with a coffee machine and water boiler at one end. The two market traders amble over to where Zack is leaning a chalkboard against the side of the cart. Simon kicks two chunks of wood under the wheels to stop it rolling.

‘Blummin’ ‘eck lads, where did you get this from?’ says George, walking round the cart.

‘It’s state of the art. George. We’re going to serve the finest coffee in Leeford.’

‘I’m a tea drinker myself,’ says Jack, looking doubtfully at the machine which Simon is connecting to a small generator.

‘We do tea, Jack. Breakfast, herbal – whatever you like,’ says Zack pointing to an array of teabags.

‘Hmm. Does Ethel know about this?’

‘No idea. But a little competition can only be good for the consumer,’ says Simon, having successfully started up the generator. ‘Do you want to be our first customers?’

George peruses the chalkboard.

‘Okay, lads. I’ll have one of those coffees that’s going to take a while to arrive,’ says George, winking at Jack. Jack looks at the board and giggles.

‘Sorry, George, I don’t get you.’

‘One of those late coffees. I always find the late ones taste better. They’ve taken longer to make the effort to get here.’

Zack looks at the board.

‘Simon, you pillock. Latte has two t’s!’

~

‘When did you and Meredith get engaged, son?’ asks Agnes. ‘And why haven’t you told me and Dad?’

Adam taps his fingers on the kitchen table. ‘Only a couple of weeks. We were going to announce it but wanted to wait a little longer. Just to see if it worked out.’

‘I see,’ says Agnes, disappointment in her voice. ‘Well, congratulations, love. You and Meredith make a lovely couple.’

‘Thanks, Mom. I’m sorry we didn’t tell you earlier.’

‘It’s fine, son. But you’ll have to tell your dad now.’

‘Yes, I know.’