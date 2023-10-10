Watch: Frankenstein's Monster rampages through streets of Bridgnorth

sss

But don't worry, the Frankenstein's Monster was only an actor keen to promote a theatre's new show.

And the cast are 'Igor' to get on with the show which starts this Thursday.

Characters from the town's Theatre on the Steps production of Young Frankenstein escaped the theatre and could be seen all over the town.

The characters have been successfully recaptured and are safely back in the rehearsal room preparing for opening night.

Young Frankenstein is based on the legendary Mel Brooks comedy film, an affectionate parody of the Mary Shelley horror classic.

Dr Frederick Frankenstein is the reluctant heir to the Frankenstein legacy who slowly transforms into the mad scientist, ably supported by characters recognisable from the hit film.

Frederick faces a difficult choice - does he run from his family’s past or does he stay in Transylvania and continue reanimating the dead?

Theatre on the Steps artistic director Nikki Genner said: “Young Frankenstein is a-laugh-a-minute, we can’t wait to share it with audiences. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never seen the film or if it's a firm favourite of yours, this show is relevant and hilarious to all.”

Following the great success of Spamalot in October last year, the Theatre on the Steps company are returning to tread the boards including Tom Jeavons as Dr Frederick Frankenstein, Kate Shinton in the role of Elizabeth, Roger Bargery playing Inspector Kemp, George Cole as Igor, Zoe Mitchell playing Inga, Ruth Jones in the role of Frau Blucher and Alan Stuart who will turn green as the iconic Monster.

The cast are also supported by ensemble members Sophie Worton, Sophie Russel and Samantha Alison who also take on additional roles.

Young Frankenstein runs at the Theatre on the Steps from Thursday, October 12, to Saturday, October 21. Tickets start from £12 and can be booked at theatreonthesteps.co.uk or from the box office, in the Town Hall Building, High Street, Bridgnorth, or by telephone on 01746 766477.