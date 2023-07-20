Merry Wives of Windsor heading to Dorothy Clive Gardens

Promotional poster

The play is a comedy involving the themes of love, marriage, jealousy, revenge, social class and wealth.

It follows the story of Falstaff who decides to fix his financial woes by seducing the wives of two wealthy merchants. The wives find he sent them identical letters, and plot to take their revenge when Falstaff comes calling.

The performance, which includes live music, will take place on Saturday, August 26, at 6.30pm, at the Gardens just outside Market Drayton.

Tickets are available to purchase from dorothyclivegarden.co.uk or by visiting ticketsource.co.uk

Adult tickets cost £15 and £12 for a child. A family ticket for two adults and two children costs £48.

Dorothy’s Picnic Bags are available to purchase in advance and will be available to collect at the event. There are meat or vegetarian options and they include sandwich, crisps, a scone with jam and cream and a soft drink.