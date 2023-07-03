Little Shop of Horrors set for stage in Telford

Actors with the Belfrey Theatre will be performing The Little Shop of Horrors this weekend

The sci-fi horror musical with an electrifying 1960s pop and rock score is taking to the stage at Wellington’s Belfrey Theatre this weekend.

Director, Ali Maclean said the show was lining up to be one of the community theatre’s best ever.

She said: “It’s a fun musical, short and snappy and it has brilliant music. It’s the best show we’ve done for a long time, we’re really looking forward to it.”

The talented cast of eight main characters and a small ensemble is made up of locals aged 11 through to their 70s.

Money raised by ticket sales goes straight back into the theatre, which has been entertaining residents for over 50 years at its home in a former music hall in Wellington.

Four performances are set to take place this weekend from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9.