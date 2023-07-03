Notification Settings

Little Shop of Horrors set for stage in Telford

By Megan Jones

A production of Little Shop of Horrors is set for a stage in Wellington this weekend.

Actors with the Belfrey Theatre will be performing The Little Shop of Horrors this weekend

The sci-fi horror musical with an electrifying 1960s pop and rock score is taking to the stage at Wellington’s Belfrey Theatre this weekend.

Director, Ali Maclean said the show was lining up to be one of the community theatre’s best ever.

She said: “It’s a fun musical, short and snappy and it has brilliant music. It’s the best show we’ve done for a long time, we’re really looking forward to it.”

The talented cast of eight main characters and a small ensemble is made up of locals aged 11 through to their 70s.

Money raised by ticket sales goes straight back into the theatre, which has been entertaining residents for over 50 years at its home in a former music hall in Wellington.

Four performances are set to take place this weekend from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9.

Tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for children and concessions and are available to buy online at belfreytheatre.com

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

