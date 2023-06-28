Alison Norton: Gilbert and Sullivan a real treat for am dram fans

The cast of Yeoman of the guard

I was speaking to Julian Souter from Tettenhall Operatic Society recently about their forthcoming production of The Yeoman of Guard, and he told me that of all the Gilbert and Sullivan operettas this one is perhaps the most unusual, in that it does not follow the standard pattern. It starts with a solo and ends with a death!

When it was produced in 1888, it was an immediate hit with audiences and ran for 423 performances. The operetta is considered to be the nearest thing that G&S got to grand opera, but also contains some typically tuneful Sullivan melodies.

Julian observed that it is also interesting to note that the show was written and first performed not long after Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee, the setting of Henry VIII’s the Tower of London, capitalising on the patriotism and nostalgia that had gripped the country.

An unusual feature of this production is the inclusion of two songs that are rarely performed these days - Wilfred Shadbolt’s When Jealous Torments and Sergeant Meryll’s A Laughing Boy – a special treat for G&S buffs.

The award-winning group will be performing a semi-staged, fully costumed production of The Yeoman of the Guard, with a very strong principal line-up and ensemble, and a small group of professional musicians under Peter Smith’s baton on Thursday and Friday, July 6-7 at 7.15pm, and on Saturday July 8 at 2.30pm, at Codsall Village Hall.

All tickets are £15, available from Chris Gaskell on 07896552832 or cmgaskell@sky.com, or via justaddtickets.co.uk. All Tettenhall Operatic Society’s events this year have been sponsored by Talbots Law. For information on the group, visit tettenhalloperatic.weebly.com or visit their Facebook page.

***

Over in the Shropshire area, the resident group at the Belfrey Theatre is presenting Little Shop of Horrors from July 7-9 at their own premises in Wellington.

Little Shop, as it is affectionately known, is a delectable sci-fi horror musical with a 1960s pop/rock score written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

Junior florist Seymour is in love with the beautiful Audrey but has no idea how to tell her. Audrey, meanwhile, is promised to a horrible dentist called Orin, with no chance of escape. She also has dreams; of being loved unconditionally, having a lovely family and a home of her own.

Then during an eclipse, Seymour discovers an unusual plant, which he soon discovers feeds on human flesh. To begin with the plant attracts a great deal of business to the ailing shop, but before long, things get way out of hand and after Seymour accidentally feeds Orin to the plant, he must find more bodies to satisfy its thirst.

Sounds crazy? Well, it is a little, but the songs are a delight and include Somewhere That’s Green, Suddenly Seymour, Feed Me, and Skid Row. It also oozes a whole host of characters to suit any am dram group.

For tickets, visit belfreytheatre.com

***

There is a wonderful celebration of the music of World War II at the Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton, from June 29-July 1, presented by Market Drayton Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, entitled very appropriately, We’ll Meet Again.

Tickets are just £10, and £9 for concessions, available from 01630 654444 or by visiting festivaldraytoncentre.com

***

Things are getting a little racy over at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on July 5-8, as local company Get Your Wiggle On presents the Broadway musical version of The Full Monty!

Based on the cult hit movie of the same name, this show sees a group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo, New York, join forces to become male strippers in order to make some money, with hilarious results!

It’s not one for the kids, but very enjoyable, nonetheless. For tickets, visit theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

***

Meanwhile do you see yourself as a Rene, Edith, or Herr Flick from the hit BBC comedy 'Allo, 'Allo?

If so, Tinkers Farm Opera is holding auditions at Clent Village Hall on July 2nd for their forthcoming production of the play.

Visit the group’s Facebook page for more information.

***

If you like something a little darker, Stage 27 is presenting the psychological thriller, The Inside Story of Dr Crippen, at the Crescent Theatre in Birmingham from June 30-July 1.

London, 1910. Three facets of Crippen's complex personality, Darkside, Parent and Child, battle for his immortal soul. Crippen's lover Ethel is pregnant, and his wife Belle, the star of the London stage has just found out. By morning, Belle will be dead. But who is the murderer?

For tickets, visit crescent-theatre.co.uk or call 0121 6435858.

***

Musical theatre fans will be thrilled to see that Lichfield Operatic Society is presenting the wonderful Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, from July 4-8 at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre.

This show is from the golden age of the movie musicals, but is not performed nearly enough, probably because of the need for so many male performances and in particular dancers, which we all know are few and far between in am dram land!

With a host of memorable songs including Wonderful, Wonderful Day, Sobbin;’ Women, Goin’ Courtin’ and Bless Your Beautiful Hide, it is a rootin’ tootin’, high energy adventure and completely unmissable!

For tickets, visit lichfieldgarrick.com or call 01543 412121. You can also follow the group on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

***

Finally, Startime Variety from Halesowen, who perform at St. Giles Church Hall in Rowley Regis, are presenting their latest show, The Perfect Year, on July 7-8.

The show features songs for all 12 months of the year, which I think you would agree is a unique and very clever idea for a concert. It should be very entertaining. For tickets visit seaty.co.uk/startime-perfect or call 07942 337496. For information on the company, call Jeanette Greenway on 0798409 7283.

