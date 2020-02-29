Birmingham students to perform with Marisha Wallace at Hippodrome show

The powerhouse star of such smash-hit shows as Dreamgirls, Waitress, Aladdin and The Book of Mormon will play a series of live shows throughout March.

And students from the Birmingham Institute of Theatre Arts (BITA) will take to the stage with Marisha when she plays The Patrick Centre at Birmingham Hippodrome on March 14.

Aged from 12 to 19, BITA students will join the West End star for a rendition of This Is Me from the blockbuster movie The Greatest Showman.

Chris Passey and Attiye Partridge, artistic directors at BITA, said: "We are so grateful to Marisha for the opportunity to support her in our hometown at the incredible Birmingham Hippodrome’s Patrick Centre.

“Marisha is an icon of Broadway and West End and we know that our amazing students will do themselves, and Birmingham, proud."

Marisha said: “I am so happy young performers from BITA Musical Theatre are joining me on stage for my Birmingham date.

“This is my first ever headline theatre tour and I really want to make these shows unique and extra special. I cannot think of a better way to do that than to be joined on stage by such super-talented local performers.

“These shows are going to be amazing – my advice is to get your tickets now.”

Marisha Wallace will perform at Birmingham Hippodrome on March 14.

