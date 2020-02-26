Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds to return to Birmingham

The 2021 show will mark 15 years of live touring for the show, promising 'a host of ingredients and special effects that will challenge and excite the senses'.

Liam Neeson will return in 3D holography as journalist George Herberts.

Fans can also expect a 35-foot martian fighting machine firing real flame heat rays, leaf drops over the audience, and the nine-piece Black Smoke Bank and ULLAdubULLA string orchestra.

Speaking ahead of the show, Jeff Wayne said: "For over four decades now I’ve lived out a dream of bringing the true story of HG Wells dark Victorian tale to listeners and audiences from around the world, while pushing technology to the limit both sonically and visually as time has moved on.

"In 2019 we launched The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience in Central London. combining, immersive theatre, virtual and, augmented realities, holograms and other cutting-edge technology; giving audiences the chance to live through the martian invasion of 1898.

"Now our newest arena production combines these elements within the live performance medium, for an even more unique, emotional and at times, scary experience.”

Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds comes to Arena Birmingham on April 1, 2021.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on March 6.

