The Woman in Black coming to Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre

The tours will see Robert Goodale star as Arthur Kipps alongside Daniel Easton as The Actor.

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a Woman in Black.

Woman in Black in Birmingham

He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul.

It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds.

Woman in Black in Birmingham

In June this year, the show celebrated its 30th anniversary in London’s West End with a special gala performance at The Fortune Theatre.

The Woman in Black is directed by Robin Herford, with designs by Michael Holt and lighting by Kevin Sleep.

Advertising

Woman in Black in Birmingham

The show comes to the theatre from March 31 to April 4.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.