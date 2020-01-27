Alan Carr to bring new tour to Wolverhampton and Birmingham

Not Again, Alan! is Alan’s fourth UK solo tour. Previous sold-out tours include Tooth Fairy, Spexy Beast and Yap, Yap, Yap! – all of which went on to become top selling DVD releases.

The 43-year-old comedian behind BAFTA Award-winning show Alan Carr Chatty Man has also appeared on TV shows such as There’s Something About Movie’s (Sky One), host of Kylie’s Secret Night, Alan Carr’s Celebrity Replay, I Don’t Like Mondays, The Price Is Right and Alan Carr’s Happy Hour.

The Weymouth comedian has also co-hosted four Stand Up To Cancer live fundraising events for Channel 4.

His other recent TV appearances include being a judge on RuPaul’s DragRace UK, and starring in A League Of Their Own European Roadtrip, Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up To Cancer Special, and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

As well as a star of stage and screen, Alan has also written two highly commended autobiographies – Look Who It Is! and Alanatomy.

Alan can also regularly be heard on BBC Radio 2 where he presents numerous shows throughout the year with co-host Mel Sykes.

Alan Carr will come to Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre on October 3.

Tickets go on sale to Friends of the Grand tomorrow at 10am. Tickets then go on general sale this Wednesday at 10am.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Alan Carr will then perform at Birmingham Hippodrome on November 5 and 6.

Tickets go on sale to Birmingham Hippodrome Friends and Patron scheme members from 10am tomorrow, and go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.