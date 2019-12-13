Your Midlands and Shropshire am dram guide

This talented cast of 11 singers and dancers offer a uniquely entertaining show featuring songs from this era which are guaranteed to have you up on your feet dancing the night away.

Let Jukebox and Bobbysox take you on a journey through the most influential decades in the history of music, bursting with hits by Elvis, Cilla, Dusty Springfield, Cliff Richard, Lulu, The Supremes, Connie Francis and Brenda Lee to name but a few.

There is a hugely talented, live band, colourful, authentic costumes and high energy choreography to transport you back in time.

The first show of 2020 will play the Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock on February 29th, but for now, as the cast go into rehearsal, they are seeing two female dancers to join them.

Do you have the stamina, talent and skills and would like the opportunity to join this great cast? If so, email debbie.denton@outlook.com or visit www.jukeboxandbobbysox.co.uk for full details of the show and to book tickets.

At Sutton Arts Centre there is currently a production of the classic children’s tale, The Wizard of Oz running until December 21.

Join Dorothy and her dog Toto, as they encounter the Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion on their journey through the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard and obtain their heart’s desires; but watch out for the Wicked Witch of the West along the way.

Adapted for the stage from the ever-popular MGM screenplay, with much-loved timeless and instantly recognisable classic songs from the Oscar winning movie score, including We’re Off to See the Wizard, Ding Dong the Witch Is Dead! If I Only Had A Brain and of course the heart-warming ballad, Over the Rainbow, take this opportunity to slip on your ruby red slippers, click your heels together and follow the yellow brick road over the rainbow to the Emerald City.

This favourite is a really nice alternative to pantomime and festive concerts just now and is guaranteed to keep your little ones entertained in the run up to the most wonderful and exciting time of the year.

For tickets, visit www.suttonartscentre.co.uk or call 0121 355 5355.

The children from Lickhill Primary School Choir will be joining members of Stourport Choral for a delightful Christmas Concert, entitled A Stourport Christmas, on December 21.

Bursting with festive favourites, this concert is just the ticket to get you in the yuletide mood.

For tickets priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children aged 5-16 years, call 07876593408, 07818417111 or 01299 823339. You can also purchase tickets on the door, or by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/thecivic/events.

Panto begins tonight over at Forest Arts Centre in Walsall, with Mother Goose, which runs until December 22.

I apologise for the egg puns from the off!

Big hearted Mother Goose is living her best life, with egg-cellent daughter Lucy Goose and egg-stra silly friend Whacky Jack by her side.

Her constant good deeds are noticed by the magical Fairy Mary, who rewards her with a massive funky goose that lays golden eggs. Egg-citing stuff.

In futuristic style, all is well until an evil cyborg from the year 3000, The Shellminator, comes back in time to steal the goose and poach some eggs.

Why not take the family and have a gander at this fun filled panto? Mother Goose promises be a fun filled egg-stravaganza.

For tickets, visit http://www.walsallarena.com or call 0300 555 2898.

The Marston Singers from Wolverhampton are presenting their Christmas Concert on December 21 at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Penn.

Accompanied by the City of Wolverhampton Brass Band, this mixed local choir will present a whole host of festive numbers including Coventry Carol, Christmas isn’t Christmas till it’s in Your Heart, Come and See the Babe, Silent Night, Pavene and many more.

For tickets call 01902 842068 or 07929015694 or visit the choir’s Facebook page.

Finally this week, at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, the little ones will love Dear Santa, the perfect introduction to theatre for two to seven-year-olds who are guaranteed to be bursting with excitement.

Santa is determined to deliver the most fantastic Christmas present to Sarah. But he doesn't get it right straight away.

With the help of his cheeky Elf, he finally settles on something perfect, just in time for Christmas Eve.

The ideal Christmas present for children and parents alike. And, the children can meet the man in the big red coat himself after the show.

The show runs from December 13 to 21 and for tickets, visit www.theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

Break a leg!