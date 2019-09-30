Barbara Nice to perform at Edward's Trust ball

Created by Birmingham comedian Janice Connolly, Barbara Nice rose to fame following appearances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Earlier this year, Connolly auditioned for Britain's Got Talent with Barbara Nice. She made it to the live shows, but was eliminated in the fifth semi-final.

Janice runs Birmingham-bsed group Women and Theatre, and has appeared on the likes of Coronation Street, That Peter Kay Thing, Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy's Road To Nowhere, Thin Ice and Dead Man Weds.

Yvonne Gilligan, chief executive of Edward’s Trust, said: “We are very excited to have Barbara Nice joining us at our ball.

"Her act is so entertaining and will be a fabulous addition to our 30th Anniversary celebrations.

"We can’t wait to have all our supporters together enjoying some amazing comedy and helping us celebrate, in style, 30 years of supporting our bereaved families across the West Midlands.”

Edward’s Trust was founded by Peter and Hilary Dent in 1989 in memory of their son, Edward, who died of cancer when he was seven years old.

Over the past 30 years Edward’s Trust has evolved from an organisation providing home from home accommodation in Birmingham, for families who had a seriously ill child in hospital, to what it is today – a holistic bereavement support service for parents, children and carers.

Edward's Trust 1930 Hollywood Glamour Ball will take place on October 5 at Birmingham Botanical Gardens/

For more information, click here.