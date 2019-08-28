Auditions for Wizard of Oz in Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Musical Theatre Company will soon be starting rehearsals for The Wizard of Oz.

Auditions will be held at St Mary’s School, Bridgnorth, on September 4. Under-14s are asked to attend between 6pm and 8pm, with auditions running for over-14s from 8pm.

Anyone who is interested in getting involved is encouraged to attend the presentation evening.

There are opportunities to both perform on stage and be involved behind the scenes.

No previous experience is needed but people will need to audition if they are a new member.

The company is also looking for a suitable dog to play the part of Toto.

If anyone has a dog they think would fit the bill they are asked to bring it along to the audition or email bmtc.membership@gmail.com