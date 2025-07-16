Debs Newbold will also perform Romeo and Juliet Retold on Sunday, August 3

Debs Newbold will be bringing The Tempest Retold, the fourth in her string of storytelling performances to the Willow Globe in Llanwrthwl on Saturday, August 2 at 7pm.

Come and join her for a ‘First Look’ at this ever evolving story of exile, betrayal and redemption.

The Tempest Retold - Are all kingdoms founded on acts of violence? What about the old myths that talk about forgiveness? What have we got to lose?

Debs Newbold is an internationally acclaimed, multi-award winning storytelling artist who creates fresh, playful work that gets deep under the skin.

She is a performer, director, writer, trainer and collaborator. Playful and curious, her work takes her to theatres, festivals, old buildings and outdoor spaces. Her work is bold and honest, often very funny and known for its imaginative storytelling and ability to connect with a wide range of audiences.

With over 20 years of experience, Debs has created a body of work that explores the depth of the human condition through theatre and live performance.

The show is supported by Arts Council Wales Night Out scheme.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £7.50 for under 16’s and £37.50 for a family ticket for two adults and two children.

To book visit www.shakespearelink.org.uk, email info@shakespearelink.co.uk or call 01597 811487.

The following afternoon on Sunday, August 3 at 3pm Debs will perform Romeo and Juliet Retold.

With her passionate command of Shakespeare and startlingly powerful physicality, Debs Newbold’s storytelling will catapult you into the torrid streets of Verona in this poignant, emotional and often uproarious re-imagining of Shakespeare's tale of starcrossed lovers. Originally commissioned by Shakespeare’s Globe, this remarkable reworking will immerse you in both Shakespeare's incomparable verse and the poetic, irreverent storytelling that is uniquely Debs' own.

A multiple sell-out at the Hay Literary Festival and toured worldwide, this intimate retelling will help you see this famous tragedy anew.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £7.50 for under 16s and £37.50 for a family ticket for two adults and two children

For more information please email info@shakespearelink.org.uk