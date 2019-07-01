Birmingham Hippodrome welcomes two new trustees

Birmingham Hippodrome has welcomed Andrew Connors and Suzie Norton – who bring with them more than 45 years of combined experience from the cultural, creative and commercial sectors.

Andrew Connors has more than 25 years of commercial experience and currently leads Lloyds Banking Group’s Large Corporate business in the Midlands. He is also national head of their Higher Education and large Charities business.

Andrew joins the Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre Trust Board following five years as a member of the Birmingham Hippodrome Development Board.

Speaking of his appointment, Andrew said: “As a member of the Development Board I’ve first-hand experience of the fantastic team at Birmingham Hippodrome and the way they strive to maximise their commercial viability through strategic fundraising and business development whilst remaining true to their vision of investing in the cultural life of Birmingham."

Andrew Connors

Suzie Norton, founder director of Zanna Creative, has spent more than 20 years in senior positions within the UK’s creative and cultural sectors and brings with her a record of formulating strategy and helping creative businesses.

Suzie is vice chair of national screen agency Ffilm Cymru Wales, an ambassador for UpRising, a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and a member of the Creative Industries Federation’s International and EU Working Group.

Speaking of the position, Suzie said: "I hope to bring my experience working across the creative and cultural sector to the Board and look forward to playing a part what promises to be an exciting future for Birmingham Hippodrome.”

Glenn Howells, chair of Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing both Andrew and Suzie into the Hippodrome Team and their experience will be invaluable as we move forward with our ambitious future plans in helping to make Birmingham an international cultural destination.