Matilda The Musical arrives in Birmingham - in pictures

Lara Cohen, one of the youngsters who plays the role of Matilda in the show, posed alongside the Bullring Bull to mark the occasion.

We 'hipp the road' to catch @MatildaMusical on tour ahead of its arrival in Birmingham THIS week!



We snuck around backstage, spoke to some of the cast and watched the smash-hit musical.



— BirminghamHippodrome (@brumhippodrome) July 4, 2018

Winner of more than 85 international awards, including 16 for Best Musical, the Royal Shakespeare Company production opened to rave reviews in March at Leicester Curve.

Matilda tells the tale of an extraordinarily gifted young girl, held back by her uneducated, ignorant family. She and her schoolmates are tormented and bullied by the evil Miss Trunchbull - but, with the help of her magical abilities and an extra special teacher, she rescues her fellow schoolchildren and finds happiness.

It stars Craige Els, who will take on the role of Miss Trunchbull having played the infamous character in the West End for three years between 2014 and 2017.

He will be joined by Carly Thoms as Miss Honey, and Sebastien Torkia and Rebecca Thornhill as Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

Matilda The Musical will run at Birmingham Hippodrome from July 4 to September 8.

