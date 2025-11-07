Burlesque group bringing latest show to Telford later this month

JazKit Burlesque's latest show, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, celebrates influential women and explores current events through the art of burlesque - accompanied by live singers and special guest, drag king Jenn Deere.

The show takes place on Friday, November 21 at Wellington’s Belfrey Theatre - doors open at 6.30pm, for a 7pm show.

The latest JazKit Burlesque show takes place on November 21. Picture: Katie Kinnon

Those attending must be 18+ and tickets - which cost £10, including a welcome drink, can be booked in advance or bought on the door, subject to availability.

Launched in 2023 by co-founders All That Jazz and Kitty Mystique, JazKit Burlesque provide burlesque classes around Shropshire and perform at events with their dedicated dance company.

The group also hosts guest workshops by other artists and are currently organising the first Shropshire Burlesque Festival to be held at The Edge Arts Centre in April 2027.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun marks the fourth instalment in JazKit’s self-produced run of showcases.

Bringing you the glitz of burlesque, paired with the talents of local vocalists and the comedy of popular drag king, Jenn Deere, the audience can expect to be entranced by solo and group performers, both experienced and up and coming on the cabaret scene, performing a wide range of styles to music by female artists and from pop culture.

Tickets for Girls Just Wanna Have Fun are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/jazkitburlesque