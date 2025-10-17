Creepy-crawlies, pumpkin picking and after-dark frights with Telford Exotic Zoo’s half-term spooktacular

Staff at Telford's Exotic Zoo are getting ready to host another thrill-filled half-term, with pumpkin picking, bush-tucker trials, and plenty of spooky photo opportunities.

As well as reintroducing the haunted woods, creepy-crawly cave, edible bugs and tarantula meet-and-greets, for the first time this year, the zoo is hosting a nighttime 'spooktacular'.

For four nights over half-term, the all-new 'Exotic Boo' after-dark event will also give the zoo's little visitors the chance to trick or treat around the Telford Town Park attraction.

Telford's Exotic Zoo is planning a jam-packed half-term spooktacular. Pictured: Scott Adams

Zoo owner Scott Adams said: "There are a lot of scarefests aimed at adults, but the Exotic Boo is more family-friendly, it's spooky - but in a fun, light-hearted way.

"It also gives people the chance to see the zoo in a completely different light, it's the first time visitors will be able to see the zoo at night.

"Many of our animals - like our bush babies, owls and foxes - look and act so differently after dark.

"We're also going to be announcing some special new residents arriving at the zoo, which visitors will be able to find in the nocturnal house and the outback."

The new event comes as zoos around the country are tightening their belts in the face of rising costs and funding cuts.

Earlier this month the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) launched a voluntary redundancy scheme in an effort to reduce costs by £2m a year.

In recent weeks, Newquay Zoo and sister zoo Paignton Zoo were both put up for sale as its owner, charity Wild Planet Trust, blamed financial difficulties.

"It's something that's affecting zoos around the country," said Scott.

"We're making the same money, but we're spending a lot more. It's been really difficult for zoos in recent years, and as you can tell from elsewhere, it's really hitting hard at the moment.

"Winter is a quieter time for us, so these events are important in order to make sure that the zoo stays busy and keeps going."

Daytime Halloween events, which begin from October 18, are included in the zoo's entry price and there is no need to book.

Booking is necessary for 'Exotic Boo', which will run from 5pm to 8pm on October 25, 26, 30 and 31.

More information is available online at exoticzoo.co.uk/pages/halloween.