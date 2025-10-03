Spot the witches! Halloween trail set to haunt Wellington this October half term

Running from Saturday, October 25 to Friday, November 1, the family-friendly event will see a coven of witches pop up in shop windows across Wellington as part of a themed trail.

Organised by Love Wellington and sponsored by Wellington Town Council, the trail will feature displays from 24 local businesses - including six in the Wellington Market area where 'bonus' witches will appear on market days.

Children can take part by collecting a trail map from The Orbit cinema and returning it once completed to receive a Halloween treat, kindly provided by Sweets Galore in Wellington Market.

(lefto to right) Pam Tonks from Drak's Den in Wellington Market, Damian Breeze from Wellington Orbit, Jon Drew and son Charlie Drew from the Boardroom Gaming Cafe

Jenna Humphreys from Love Wellington said: "The town really comes alive with this fun activity, with the Witches of Wellington popping up in the windows of a wide range of local retailers.

"We hope it encourages families to come into town and enjoy everything Wellington has to offer."

Participating businesses include Cash Providers, Euronics, Sofia's Café, Anthony’s of Wellington, Park Street Kitchen, Halls estate agents, Peter Jones Carpets and Beds, Rens Café, Desi Delight, The Little Green Pantry, Boardroom Gaming Café, Spinning Around Records, Gratitude Café, The Wellington Cobbler, Telford Interfaith, The Steaming Mug, Nicol Studio, and Wellington Orbit.

Meanwhile, the market-based participants are AJ’s Kitchen, Drak’s Den, M&A Watch & Discount, Sweets Galore, Brow and Beauty, and The Green Cove.

As well as the week-long trail, residents are being invited to a 'Spooky Day' event on Friday, October 18, offering a packed schedule of Halloween-themed events for all ages.

From 11am to 1pm, families can enjoy slime-making, ghost-themed activities, and a visit from the Ghostbusters in Wellington Square. At 1.30pm, the film Ghostbusters will be screened at the Wrekin Star Judo Club on Church Street, with tickets priced at £6.

Elsewhere, in the evening, adults can get their fright fix with a special two-hour Spirits Ghost Tour, starting at 6pm from Wellington Orbit. The tour will explore local ghost stories and spooky history around the town.