Rain fails to dampen delight at Wellington's inaugural Pancake Day 'Pan-Tefalon' celebration

Residents and traders gathered in the pouring rain in Wellington's town square this Shrove Tuesday for the first-ever Pancake Day celebration of its kind in the town.

Dubbed the 'pan-Tefalon', on-lookers were invited to take part in a range of games from a flower toss to an egg-and-spoon race.

The event culminated with the trader's pancake toss, where several of the town's sellers competed to take home the trophy for their flipping skills.