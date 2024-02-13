Rain fails to dampen delight at Wellington's inaugural Pancake Day 'Pan-Tefalon' celebration
Despite a downpour, a flipping great time was had by all at Wellington's inaugural Pancake Day 'Pan-Tefalon'.
By Megan Jones
Residents and traders gathered in the pouring rain in Wellington's town square this Shrove Tuesday for the first-ever Pancake Day celebration of its kind in the town.
Dubbed the 'pan-Tefalon', on-lookers were invited to take part in a range of games from a flower toss to an egg-and-spoon race.
The event culminated with the trader's pancake toss, where several of the town's sellers competed to take home the trophy for their flipping skills.