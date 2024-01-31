Alternative music nights launched to fill gap for fans

Stephen Hannah who runs the alternative clothing brand, Sanitarium Clothing (crr) , saw there was little for the alternative music scene in Telford.

Now he has launched monthly club nights, based at Firefly in Oakengates.

The idea sprung from the Sanitarium Fest held in October.

"It was a huge success and I realised that Telford had been massively missing an alternative music scene since The Haygate was knocked down.

"I decided that that gap needed to be filled so came up with the idea to introduce monthly alternative club nights - Sanitarium Alt Club Nights."

Stephen said the January event was another success.

"It was really good, more than 100 people turned out and everyone had the time of their lives."

Now the February event is going ahead on Saturday, February 2.

The date was chosen to co-incide the the eve of Telford's Tattoo Freeze at which Sanitarium Clothing has a stand.

"As well as a DJ with have put together an interactive show with games on stage and chances to win our clothing."

People can get tickets on the Sanitarium's website sanitariumclothing.co.uk or buy them reduced from the stand at Tattoo Freeze.

Stephen has been running the clothing brand for eight years and says he has customers from across the world.