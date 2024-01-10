Get ready to unearth treasure with Little Theatre's latest production

The Donnington-based theatre will be putting on its version of the classic tale of Robinson Crusoe.

The show opens at 2.30pm on Saturday, January 20, with four performances following.

Vicki Stevens, publicity secretary at the theatre said: "Embark on an exhilarating journey brimming with captivating music, entrancing dance, and enigmatic riddles of the deep.

"Marvel at the valiant endeavours of Robinson Crusoe and his intrepid crew as they face off against the notorious pirate Blackheart and his gang in pursuit of a concealed treasure trove.

"Delve into the enthralling realm of the Ocean Sorceress as she employs her cunning wits to outmanoeuvre the Enchantress. Witness the unwavering resolve of the steadfast Dame as she battles for the heart of her beloved. This enthralling escapade is guaranteed to keep you perched on the very edge of your seat."

The production comes as the venue is celebrating its 70th year, based at a former military hut in the heart of Donnington.

The choice is fitting, with Robinson Crusoe having been the first ever show put on at the theatre back in 1954.

Shows take place at 2.30pm on January 20, 21, and 27, and at 7.30pm on January 20 and 27.

Tickets cost £8 each or £30 for family ticket, which admits two adults and two children under 16.

Tickets are available from thelittletheatredonnington.co.uk