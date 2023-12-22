Community grocery store returns with Christmas extravaganza

The All Nations Church's Community Grocery in Ketley has hosted its second 'Christmas Extravaganza' for the Telford community.

The store aims to help tackle local food poverty by providing affordable food for members.

The festive event was put together by the grocery and a group of local businesses including The BlackCat Talent Co, Party Perfection Events, Amco Logistics and Scorpio Marketing.

Saran Cliff from BlackCat & Party Perfection said: "When we held this event last year, Community Grocery Telford had 2500 members, this year the grocery has over 5,000 members so we’re expecting a fantastic turnout.

"We are so pleased to put this event on again to make sure that every single child in Telford gets to see Santa and go home with some lovely gifts.

"Which will include a toy donated by the wonderful supporters of the community grocery, reindeer food and a selection box!

"We aim to support the local community in ensuring that anyone struggling with taking their child to meet Santa or get them a gift could come along and make that happen, whilst enjoying some festive cheer and the warmth of the community around them.

"We are excited to put on this magical event again this year."

Last year, the church was forced to cancel its Christmas Day carol service after the grocery was raided in the early hours of Christmas Day.

No food from the grocery was stolen. Instead, amps, pedals and musical instruments with sentimental value were cruelly taken.