Stranger Things stars and four Doctor Whos set to descend on Telford as major event returns

The two-day Wales Comic Con returns to Telford next week, seeing dozens of sci-fi and fantasy stars dominate the line-up.

The popular event regularly sees thousands of fans fill the halls of the International Centre, with many dressed up in elaborate costumes as their favourite on-screen characters.

Visitors have the chance to battle it out in the convention's gaming zone and snag a trove of memorabilia, while stars of Stranger Things, Doctor Who, Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter are among the many big names available for meeting and greeting.

Fans of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things are in for a treat with the appearance of Joe Keery, who plays Steve, Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna, and Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Dmitri.

Jamie Campbell Bower, left, is due for appearance at the convention. Photo: Netflix

Doctor Who devotees will be inundated with choice, as four Doctors - Colin Baker, Paul McGann, Peter Davison and Sylvester McCoy - join companions Jenna Coleman and Alex Kingston.

For those hankering after Hogwarts, Warwick Davies is set to feature alongside renowned actor David Bradley and Stanislav Yanevski, who plays Quidditch legend Victor Krum.

Warwick Davies is among the stars set to appear

As well as stars from the screen, visitors will have the chance to meet and greet a whole host of writers, artists, voice actors and content creators.

For booking and full schedules visit walescomiccon.com