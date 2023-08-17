Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Open air jazz concert set for village field

By Megan JonesNewportTelford entertainmentPublished:

An open air jazz concert is set for Newport next month.

Jazz You Like It features saxophonist, Chris Gumbley
Jazz You Like It features saxophonist, Chris Gumbley

Newport Music Club is hosting an open air jazz concert at Edgmond Village Hall in September.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 3 on the hall field.

Jazz You Like It, a quartet assembled by saxophonist, Chris Gumbley, will feature Al Gurr on piano, Gavin Barras on double bass and Andrew Wood on drums.

Chris has played professionally in many contexts, included touring with The Temptations and Four Tops, The Pasadena Roof Orchestra and The Charleston Chasers, as well as stints with Birmingham Contemporary Music Group.

Individual tickets for the concert are £15 for adults and £5 for students and children.

Tickets are available to buy available from Box of Goodness and Hey Jude in Newport, or on the day.

Those interested are asked to contact the Music Club at newportmusicclubtickets@gmail.com or phone 07726 959233 to confirm.

Telford entertainment
Entertainment
What's On
Music
Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News