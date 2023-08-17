Open air jazz concert set for village field

Jazz You Like It features saxophonist, Chris Gumbley

Newport Music Club is hosting an open air jazz concert at Edgmond Village Hall in September.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 3 on the hall field.

Jazz You Like It, a quartet assembled by saxophonist, Chris Gumbley, will feature Al Gurr on piano, Gavin Barras on double bass and Andrew Wood on drums.

Chris has played professionally in many contexts, included touring with The Temptations and Four Tops, The Pasadena Roof Orchestra and The Charleston Chasers, as well as stints with Birmingham Contemporary Music Group.

Individual tickets for the concert are £15 for adults and £5 for students and children.

Tickets are available to buy available from Box of Goodness and Hey Jude in Newport, or on the day.