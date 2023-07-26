Donnington celebrates summer with community picnic

Community day hosted by Donnington Community Hub/Telford & Wrekin Council

A community picnic took place in Donnington on Tuesday.

The free event saw sports, games and a disco take over the field at the Bell Recreational Ground, thanks to funding from Telford & Wrekin Council's Safer, Stronger initiative.

With face painting and food on offer, the event was deemed a great success by local councillors.

Donnington councillor Ollie Vickers said: "It was nice to see so many people, a big range of ages, doing sport, dancing to the disco and getting their face painted.

"It stayed dry for most of it, but a bit of rain didn't put people off playing rounders - including Councillor Richard Overton."

Donnington's two borough councillors, Councillor Vickers and Councillor Fiona Doran, used the event to present Donnington Youth Club with a cheque for £1,000.

Councillor Doran said: “It is an absolute pleasure to support the youth club with a donation from our Pride Fund.

"On a recent visit, Councillor Vickers and I were made to feel very welcome. We spoke with both Jane and Darren Hassall, the driving forces behind the success of the group.

“We spoke with some young people and were particularly impressed with their passion to maintain the group moving forward.

“The youth club provides a friendly, safe, and supportive space for young people of Donnington and the surrounding areas.

"It’s a great place to meet new friends and take part in activities like pool, karaoke and video games - not forgetting the opportunity for young people to take advantage of planned group excursions, supported by Jane and Darren, such as day trips to the seaside, zoo, as well as theme parks, to name a few.”

Councillor Vickers added: “The LGA has reported that over 750 youth clubs have closed since 2010, and I’ve seen first-hand the damage this has done to communities like mine as I’ve grown up.

"We’re so lucky to have such an inspiring project in Donnington that gives young people hope and ensures no child is left behind.