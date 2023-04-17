Newport community centre to set reopen after drama over dangerous former hotel

Volunteers and staff are eager to reopen the doors after 10 weeks

The Hub was due to celebrate its third birthday just two days before it was forced to close because of the exclusion zone around the Royal Victoria Hotel.

The road and footpath directly outside the hotel on St Mary's Street was temporarily closed in the interests of public safety in early February, forcing the closure of the next door community cafe, function space and youth club.

The exclusion zone was lifted on Friday, March 31, after Telford & Wrekin Council stepped in to make the dangerous former hotel safe, after the owner of the building failed to meet a court deadline.

Staff at The Hub have been working hard for two weeks, giving the premises a spring clean and carrying out essential maintenance to get the space back up and running.

Volunteer Liz Bickford-Smith said they are thrilled to be reopening their doors.

She said: "We are really excited to be reopening and welcoming back customers new and old, getting volunteers back and getting together to enjoy the space and nice food and coffee and cakes."