Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat to feature at Wellington Festival

Sue Pointon pictured with some of the performers in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Wellington Festival, now in its 27th year, will include a range of different features.

“We are excited about the 2023 event, which will include a community production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, funded by Wellington Town Council, as the highlight,” said Paola Armstrong, events, marketing and communications officer at Wellington Town Council.

Directed by Sue Pointon and with Lorna Parkhouse as musical director, the show will feature a diverse cast of all ages and backgrounds.

Sue added: “Rehearsals for ‘Joseph’ began in January and we were overwhelmed with the positive response from people who wanted to be involved. From primary school choirs to ukulele bands – even the local businesses are on board in some way.

“Due to popular demand, there will be two performances on Saturday, May 13 at 2:30pm and 7pm so we hope people save the date for what promises to be a spectacular show!”

Chair of Wellington Festival, Cllr Anthony Lowe said that new attractions such as ‘Saturdays in the Square’ and a ‘Green Festival’ would also be included this year.

"The festival has had a bit of an update after listening to feedback from residents. As well as two performances of Joseph it will also feature six different forms of entertainment in the Market Square over Saturdays in the summer.