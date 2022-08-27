Eastenders and Hollyoaks star Gemma Bissix to appear in comedy about motherhood in Telford

The ex-soap actress, a previous winner of "Best Villain" at the British Soap Awards, will be in Mum's The Word at The Place theatre in Oakengates, Telford, on Tuesday, October 18.

She will star alongside comic actress Sarah Dearlove and Amy Ambrose in the show, which is described as a series of sketches navigating the trials, tribulations and ultimate joys of motherhood. Three mums share stories too embarrassing and too personal to tell even their closest friends.

The show was written by Linda A Carson, Jill Daum, Alison Kelly, Robin Nichol, Barbara Pollard and Deborah Williams, and is touring the UK this autumn.

Producer Anna Anikeyeva said: “As a mum-to-be, this show has me both splitting at the sides and overwhelmed with emotion, it is everything I didn’t know me and my friends needed.”