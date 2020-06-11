Menu

Advertising

Luxury Shifnal hotel for dogs marks birthday with new £30k grooming facility

By Harriet Evans | Shifnal | News | Published:

A daycare and luxury hotel for dogs is celebrating its third birthday in style by announcing a new £30,000 grooming facility.

K9 Anytime Doggy Daycare is celebrating its third birthday in style with a new grooming facility

K9 Anytime in Shifnal, run by Tom Haynes and Luke Bird, has launched a new pampering experience for canines that will give them access to ‘walk in’ marble baths, soft flow shower heads and exclusive use of industry leading products.

More than £125,000 has been spent on transforming the barn conversion.

Inside the new grooming facility at K9 Anytime

It has been open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with the company offering flexible hours for key workers and, through its doggy isolation activity boxes, has raised more than £500 towards vital PPE for the NHS.

Tom said: “We wanted to do something special to mark three years in business and, following extensive consultation with our customers - both humans and the dogs - we settled upon a new grooming facility led by experienced head groomer Lauren Hammett.

“Dogs are part of the family these days and owners expect the very best in care for them. Once they’ve had their groom, they can relax in the largest doggy bedrooms in the UK - eight times larger than kennels.”

Freddie before grooming
Freddie after grooming

Advertising

Luke added: “K9 Anytime was created to revolutionise the canine care industry and provide services that up until now did not exist, all based on giving dogs the best possible experience and their owners complete peace of mind.

“We started with just three dogs, but now have a family of over 100 dogs that use us every week. It’s all about continually improving the experience and listening to what our clients want."

Inside the new grooming facility at K9 Anytime
Shifnal Telford Local Hubs News Telford entertainment Entertainment
Harriet Evans

By Harriet Evans
Community Reporter - @HarrietEvans_ES

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, covering the issues affecting young people across the Black Country and Staffordshire. Contact me at harriet.evans@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News