Luxury Shifnal hotel for dogs marks birthday with new £30k grooming facility

K9 Anytime in Shifnal, run by Tom Haynes and Luke Bird, has launched a new pampering experience for canines that will give them access to ‘walk in’ marble baths, soft flow shower heads and exclusive use of industry leading products.

More than £125,000 has been spent on transforming the barn conversion.

Inside the new grooming facility at K9 Anytime

It has been open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with the company offering flexible hours for key workers and, through its doggy isolation activity boxes, has raised more than £500 towards vital PPE for the NHS.

Tom said: “We wanted to do something special to mark three years in business and, following extensive consultation with our customers - both humans and the dogs - we settled upon a new grooming facility led by experienced head groomer Lauren Hammett.

“Dogs are part of the family these days and owners expect the very best in care for them. Once they’ve had their groom, they can relax in the largest doggy bedrooms in the UK - eight times larger than kennels.”

Freddie before grooming

Freddie after grooming

Advertising

Luke added: “K9 Anytime was created to revolutionise the canine care industry and provide services that up until now did not exist, all based on giving dogs the best possible experience and their owners complete peace of mind.

“We started with just three dogs, but now have a family of over 100 dogs that use us every week. It’s all about continually improving the experience and listening to what our clients want."