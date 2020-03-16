Mod fans head out to music event for Teenage Cancer Trust in Telford

The event on Saturday was held by Mods of Your Generation, a group set up by Johnny Bradley, to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Johnny set up the group in his spare time away from his work in the army with One Royal Irish regiment in Tern Hill, and said he wanted to bring together fans and musicians.

He estimated that nearly £1,500 was raised at the event, including £725 from the raffle, which was held at Casey's Venue in Donnington.

"Considering the current climate, people still turned out which was great," said Johnny.

"We put extra precautions in place to make sure everyone was happy and the staff at the venue were great at keeping everything clean.

"It was 12 hours of live music and DJ's inside and out – it was a really great event.

"It has been hard when everything is cancelled so it was one last goodbye before the chaos starts."

Johnny, 30, set up the Mods of Your Generation Facebook page which now has 11,000 followers and said he can't believe the amount of support he has received since starting it.

Five O'clock Hero, one of the bands performing the Mods of Your Generation gig to raise money for Teenage Cancer Trust at Cordingley Hall, Donnington

"Lots of people now run these events all over the country to raise as much as we can for Teenage Cancer Trust.

"I run the Facebook page where I review people's music and new albums and things.

"The modernist culture is a niche market so it just helps to get people's music out there.

"Hopefully I can do more and more of these events in Telford."

More than 150 people turned out to the event which Johnny said was a family affair as his children and partner, Donna Sayre, helped out.

"Without Donna, there is no Mods of Your Generation. She keeps me in check and supports me in everything.

"Everyone involved did it for free to raise money. It was brilliant to see people coming together."