Comedian Ross Noble to perform first UK dates of 2020 in Shropshire

The newly-announced show will see the comedy icon come to Oakengates Theatre on April 18, with further shows at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on April 20 and 21.

The performance in Telford, which will last about an hour and 40 minutes, will act as a warm-up gig ahead of a national tour, and will be Noble's first performance in the UK in 2020.

The show will then tour all over England, Scotland and Wales before coming back to Birmingham on May 16.

Noble is most famous for his appearances on television, including Have I Got News for You and QI, and for his participation in radio panel games such as Just a Minute and I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue. He tours extensively around the world.

In 2017 he was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for playing Igor in a musical adaption of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein.