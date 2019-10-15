Core, what a lot of apples: Ironbridge event sees 800 litres of juice produced

The Apple Day at The Green Wood Centre, in Station Road, marked its 20th anniversary on Saturday.

The big draw was a 19th century restored one-tonne apple press, which was used to squeeze juice out of all the apples visitors took along. Small-scale presses were available for children to use and there was also live music, Morris dancers, stalls, children’s activities, face painting and story telling.

Tamzin Jones, from the Shropshire Apple Trust and event organiser, said: “It was very busy with lots of people there. We pressed 800 litres of juice for people.

“There were other activities for families to enjoy too like face painting and storytelling.There was a very nice atmosphere, everyone was happy.”

The event was held in partnership with Small Woods Association and Severn Gorge Countryside Trust.

The Shropshire Apple Trust offers products, services and advice nationally and internationally to established or fledgling groups and to individuals wanting to set up organisations, however small, with a similar remit and ethos.

It works to raise awareness of the importance of traditional orchards with their associated wildlife and the threats posed to the richness of traditional apple culture by increasing reliance on a few modern cultivars.

The trust operates at all levels, helping to revive interest in local fruit trees, orcharding and the practical use of the apple harvest to produce juices for drinking and conversion to products such as cider and cider vinegar.

The events it organises is seen as playing an important part in promoting apple culture.