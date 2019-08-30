Telford Film Festival to include Bohemian Rhapsody, Greatest Showman, and Dumbo

The Queen biopic will be shown on Friday next week in Telford Town Park.

It is the first of a host of film events set to take place over the space of over a month.

On September 7, Telford Town Park will also host a sing-along version of The Greatest Showman.

On September 17, Abba musical Mamma Mia will be shown at Dale End Park in Ironbridge, followed by Audrey Hepburn classic Breakfast at Tiffany's at the nearby Maws Craft Centre on September 20.

RAF Cosford will also host a showing of Star Wars: The Force Awakens on September 20, followed by Tom Cruise's Top Gun on September 21.

Mary Poppins Returns will be shown at Dale End Park on September 222, with Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again shown in the same venue on September 23.

Ironbridge Gorge Museum will host a showing of Miners' Hymns alongside Wellington Brass Band on September 26. The Wizard of Oz will be shown on September 28 and 29 at the Wellington Orbit.

The last film of the month will be the new version of Disney's Dumbo at Dale End Park.

Films in October include Stan and Ollie, Casablanca and Brief Encounter.

For a full list or to buy tickets visit bit.ly/2zvvCFS