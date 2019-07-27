Count Arthur Strong to perform in Telford

Steve Delaney, who plays the elderly, struggling actor on the show, will be performing at the Telford Place in February 5 at 8pm.

He says: "Do not miss this not to be missed type of thing! If I wasn’t in the show I’d deﬁnitely be in the audience watching myself intently. Laughing and learning in equal measure. Thoroughly happy to pay the admission fee and deﬁnitely not asking for a refund. Also not rustling sweet wrappers and ﬁddling with my sodding telephone with a gormless expression on my face. See you there!"

The tour titled 'Count Arthur Strong- Is There Anybody Out There?' begins on September 17 in Sheffield at the The Lyceum and concludes on March 8 in St Albans at the Alban Arena.

Tickets are priced at £21.50 from the box office on 01952 382 382 or here