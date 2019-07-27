Advertising
Count Arthur Strong to perform in Telford
Count Arthur Strong, star of the BBC's hit sitcom and comedian, will soon be on tour coming to the Auditorium at Oakengates Theatre next February.
Steve Delaney, who plays the elderly, struggling actor on the show, will be performing at the Telford Place in February 5 at 8pm.
He says: "Do not miss this not to be missed type of thing! If I wasn’t in the show I’d deﬁnitely be in the audience watching myself intently. Laughing and learning in equal measure. Thoroughly happy to pay the admission fee and deﬁnitely not asking for a refund. Also not rustling sweet wrappers and ﬁddling with my sodding telephone with a gormless expression on my face. See you there!"
The tour titled 'Count Arthur Strong- Is There Anybody Out There?' begins on September 17 in Sheffield at the The Lyceum and concludes on March 8 in St Albans at the Alban Arena.
Tickets are priced at £21.50 from the box office on 01952 382 382 or here
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.