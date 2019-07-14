GALLERY: Organisers hail success as 14,000 visit Newport Show

A bumper crowd packed out Chetwynd Deer Park near Edgmond for this year's show which attracted an estimated 14,000 visitors of all ages.

Newport Show manager Sally Western said the previous average attendance figure was 13,000 through the gates on Saturday.

"It has been a magnificent year and already looks like it has been a record breaking year for us which is brilliant," she said.

Sheep are judged at Newport Show. Highland cattle are readied for judging. Andrew Tatton with his 1918 traction engine at Newport Show. An estimated 14,000 people visited the show. Shropshire chef James Sherwin gives a cookery demonstration. The Working hunter jumping at Newport Show. A camel on show at Joseph's Amazing Camels. A shire horse on show for judging at Newport Show. Dairy cattle make their way to the Newport Show judging ring.

"For the first year we ran out of hard copy tickets which was amazing but we continued selling tickets with a stamp on the hand and the e-tickets were flying out.

"Our sponsors have shown tremendous support for this year's show and the Newport community and surrounding areas really got behind us.

"We were very fortunate with the weather and the main ring attractions including the racing camels and motorbikes went down very well.

"The family festival feel we aimed to achieve this year was very much enjoyed by all with street food and live music throughout the day before the bands on the main stage at 5pm."

All sorts of attractions

Attractions included the Burton Borough Band, vintage vehicle and machinery displays, Sheriffhales School children maypole dancing, Stafford Morris Men, gymnastics, food stalls, fairground rides, a falconry display, an animal corner with the Rare Breeds Survival Trust and food stalls.

There were plenty of smile from visitors at the show.

St Peter's Catholic Primary pupil James Drew took his parents Lisa and Jason along after he won free show tickets by coming first in a photography competition.

His mother Lisa Drew, of Child's Arcall, said: "There is something for all the family. Last year we were away because it was James's birthday, otherwise we come every year."

Joanne Hesbrook-Lewis, of Meadow Road, Newport, attended with her family including stepdaughters Amelia, nine, and Natasha, 20.

"We've had a good walk around the showground," she said.

"We brought a picnic and the children and our grandson. There is something for kids and for the adults.

"We love the show. It's great. We've watched the falconry and the bike displays which have been brilliant. The animals were really good too.

"We haven't been to the event for a couple of years as the weather has a massive impact on whether we make it or not. It's been warm this time."

Tim Hess, 34, a landscape leader, of Uppington, and his son Michael, seven, were among the host of families who turned up.

Mr Hess, who works at Raby Estate, said: "It's very nice. The layout has improved this year with the shops on one side and the motor dealers at the top. My son likes the rides."

Joan Neather, of Church Aston, also won show tickets.

"It's been lovely. It's the first time we've been for a long time. We came because we won some tickets and it's been well worth the effort as we've enjoyed ourselves.

"We loved the animals and the facilities for children are great. There's a seating area.

"You can't fault it. It's a fabulous show."

Susan Lawrence, secretary of the Shropshire Rare Breeds Survival Trust, said the team were delighted with the interest shown in its work by members of the public who flocked to see the turkeys, chickens and white sebastopol geese on display.

"We are part of the RBST and we go round to the shows in this area to raise awareness its work to save our rare breeds and raise funds so that we don't lose anymore species, like what happened to the dodo," Ms Lawrence added.