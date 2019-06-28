'Lights, camera, action' as Wellington's new cinema to show its first film

The cinema is part of the Wellington Orbit project, which has seen the former bank building transformed into a community venue.

Work on the project began in 2018, and the venue also includes a cafe and bar which opened in May.

The new 63-seat cinema will open on Saturday with the first ever screening at 10.30am, when it shows The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Sophie Eades, Wellington Orbit’s chief officer, said they were thrilled to be able to open the doors of the cinema to the public, and thankful for funding which had enabled them to complete the project.

She said the cafe had already proved a hit with the people of Wellington.

She said: “It has taken a lot of work, a lot of community support and partnerships to get to where we are today – our café is now fully open and receives lots of visitors on a daily basis, either having lunch or enjoying our home baked cakes.

The former HSBC bank

“The Telford 50 Legacy grant has been instrumental in helping us get to this point, in making this long sought-after cinema become reality very soon”.

The Orbit project also includes multi-purpose rooms on the other floors that will be available for community groups to use for different activities.

The development has been funded by the Telford 50 Legacy fund with hopes to improve the town centre for the local community.

The cinema also plans 'Immersive' event screenings for the year ahead as well as children's cinema showings on Saturday mornings and special film and food events.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for finance, commercial services and the economy said the centre would make a real difference to the community.

He said: “The Wellington Orbit project supports our wider regeneration aims for Wellington.

“It’s a real boost to what Wellington has to offer and will positively impact on everyone living, working and visiting Wellington and the wider borough – another true lasting legacy of Telford’s 50th celebration year!”

Wellington Town Council chose to use its £150,000 grant from Telford 50 Legacy Fund grant to support the Wellington Orbit project.

The grant is part of the Telford & Wrekin Council’s £2m Telford 50 Legacy fund, giving £150,000 to the borough’s five main Town Councils, including Wellington.

By Olivia Meek