Bigger and better football fun day in memory of Lee

This time around, six teams will compete for the Lee Hill Memorial Shield as part of an expanded fun day on July 28. Organisers are determined for the second tournament to be bigger and better.

Mr Hill died, aged 19, after being knocked down in September. Friends and family pulled together a tournament in just seven weeks, to keep his memory alive and to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust because the teenager suffered from the condition.

Now the tournament is to return this summer, and organisers Dave Simmonds and Jamie Farrelly have recruited a third man, Brett Shaw, to help put on a whole day of fundraising entertainment.

Mr Simmonds said: "I wanted it to be a lot bigger and better so I said I wanted a three-man panel this year.

"We've had a considerable amount of time and it's going fantastically. It will be massive.

"There will be more raffle prizes, better auction prizes, more stalls."

There will be a bouncy castle, stalls, a bar and hot food, as well as a raffle at the Hadley Learning Community on July 28.

Medals

Advertising

The tournament will begin at 10am, and the four teams returning this year are Britannia FC, Southwater FC, Talbot FC and a veterans team, including Mr Hill's father Chris.

The two new teams are the Hop & Vine FC and the Travellers Joy FC.

The first, second and third teams will get medals, and the most outstanding players on each team will also be rewarded.

Once the football is finished, the awards will be presented and the entertainment will continue at Casey's Cordingley Hall in Donnington from 5pm.

Advertising

Tickets for the evening cost £10 for adults and £5 for children, and included are a basket meal, raffle ticket and remembrance band.

There will be a DJ, and singers including Amy Quibell will perform.

For more details or to buy raffle tickets contact dave21simmo@gmail.com or britanniafc16@gmail.com. Alternatively message the Lee Hill Memorial Shield on Facebook.

Mr Simmonds said that the organisers will drop off raffle tickets for anyone who wants to buy them ahead of time.