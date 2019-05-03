Telford drama group’s star turn

The Wellington Theatre Company, which is based at Belfrey Theatre, entered Manx Amateur Drama Federation's Easter Festival of Full Length Plays.

Theatre companies and groups from across the UK descended on the Gaiety Theatre on the Isle of Man to perform their plays over a week-long period.

They were then judged by an adjudicator and awards were handed out on the last night.

The Wellington Theatre Company, whose cast performed psychological thriller Night Must Fall by Emlyn Williams, was nominated for seven awards.

The play won the company the position of second runner-up, while 26-year-old Danny Phillips, of Wellington, won the award for best male performance.

Danny, who played the character Dan in Night Must Fall, said: "We have been going to the festival for seven years now and have started to put Shropshire on the map in the island.

"We've had the odd nomination in the past but this is the best we've done.

"Just going for the experience is great, to get nominated is amazing and to win the awards is incredible.

"The festival is open to the public and it's one of the cultural highlights of the year for people on the island.

"It gets a large audience."

The Manx Amateur Drama Federation' was formed in the 1940s and the Easter Festival of Full Length Plays was started in 1950.

Since its inception MADF has held more than 63 festivals welcoming visiting groups from across Europe to the Isle of Man.

The Wellington Theatre Company will be staging Peter Pan – the Musical and The Importance of Being Earnest in July.

Danny said: "The Belfrey Theatre has a variety of shows and classes for people of all ages with youth groups and adult groups.

"No one is too old or too young at Belfrey, it's a great environment for people to grow, gain confidence and make friends."

For more information about the company and for tickets to upcoming productions visit belfreytheatre.com