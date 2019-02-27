Newport Show line up

Show manager Sally Western, who celebrated one year in the position this month, has revealed the stunts will be performed by the Bolddog Lings, this year’s main attraction.

And the show on July 13 is looking to be bigger and better than ever to mark the special anniversary.

Sally said: “We have plenty of new attractions this year and all the favourites too.

“We will be marking the 110th show and want people all over Newport and beyond to join us.

“On show day our agricultural roots will be well represented but it is also very much a show for the whole family.

“Alongside the gripping freestyle motocross display team Bolddog Lings, who keep the audience on the edge of their seats, we’ll have camel racing and a chance for visitors to meet the camels. There are a few other new aspects of the show that I can’t quite reveal just yet so watch this space.

“But once again we’ll have the live bands playing in the early evening, unique to this show, and hundreds of trade stands, competitive classes, livestock, horses, the Festival of Food area and the Education Hub.”

“Back by popular demand, the Mountain Bike Aerial Display (M.A.D.) team from Kent will once again be performing their stunts in the village green area.”

The event will take place at Chetwynd Deer Park and tickets can be bought online at newportshow.co.uk

“To have been involved for a year now is a special occasion for me,” Sally added.

“The people of the town are a huge support and I have been able to listen to feedback from last year and use it to shape the event for July this year.

“I am really looking forward to it and having been involved in the planning right from the end of last year’s show, it’s a special one for me this year.”