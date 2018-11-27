Rehearsals in full swing for sold-out Polar Express experience

Organisers at the heritage railway have laid on 3,000 more seats for this year’s extravaganza due to demand taking the number of tickets up to to record 23,000.

It also introduced a monthly free ticket prize draw to help promote the festive initiative which saw tickets sell out within 36 hours of going on sale earlier this year.

Polar Express opens on December 1

Final preparations are taking place for the popular rides with actors auditioning complete for the key conductor and chef roles, and track maintenance carried out last month ready for the event.

The attraction based in Bridge Road, Horsehay, opens for the movie theme rides from December 1 to 23.

Polar Express is a key event for the railway which is run by volunteers. Income from the Christmas rides will help fund the line’s extension towards Ironbridge.

The Polar Express

The volunteers want to run steam trains from Lawley Village through to the World Heritage Site at Coalbrookdale to Buildwas on the bank of the River Severn.

The line would cross the A4169 by bridge, which has already been acquired by the group from Network Rail.