Shropshire schoolgirl in top 10 of national poetry contest

Rose Smith, 16, who is a student at Concord College in Acton Burnell, said the Poetry by Heart competition had been a ‘rollercoaster of a ride’ due to Covid-19.

She was selected as Shropshire’s county winner in the key stage five Poetry by Heart competition and has now earned a place in the top 10 students nationally following an exciting virtual national final.

Rose, who is in her fourth year at Concord College, performed two poems, ‘London’ by William Blake, and ‘Exposure’ by Wilfred Owen.

Her performance was ‘highly commended’ by the judges who comprised a team of poets and poetry experts.

Reflecting on the experience, Rose said: “It has been a rollercoaster of a ride due to Covid-19, but I felt like the track stopped twisting and turning to shoot upwards when I heard that out of all 48 counties, my performance was ranked in the top 10.

“I’m very excited to attend the Poetry by Heart event in the next academic year when I will have the opportunity to perform my poems on stage. I’m also thrilled that both of my final recordings will be publicly available on their website.”

Julie Blake, director of Poetry by Heart, said: “We involved all of our wonderful poetry judges virtually, maintaining the same high standards of judging and moderation.

“Being in the top 10 of a national competition is an outstanding achievement and it is congratulations to Rose whom we will love to see perform at our finalists showcase event which we hope to hold in October – Covid-19 circumstances permitting.”

Rose is this year studying for AS levels in geography, history and economics having joined Concord College in year nine.