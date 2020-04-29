WATCH: South Shropshire school comes together virtually to say thank you during lockdown

Pupils of St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Bucknell took to their gardens with rainbow posters and messages of hope and solidarity, with their parents and guardians taking photographs for the group project.

Nikki Bradley, who has two daughters attending the school, came up with the idea and collated the photographs into a video set to Rachel Platten's 'Fight Song' to keep families smiling.

She said: "All of us mums, we have gone onto the [Facebook] group we have got, which I set up.

"I asked all the mums for their permission and everything else, they sent them to me and I edited it together.

"It was lovely, I couldn't wait to put it together and show all the kids what they had done."

Watch the video here: