WATCH: South Shropshire school comes together virtually to say thank you during lockdown

By Rob Smith | South Shropshire | Published:

The children of a school in south Shropshire came together virtually with artworks and big smiles for a group video.

Pupils of St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Bucknell took to their gardens with rainbow posters and messages of hope and solidarity, with their parents and guardians taking photographs for the group project.

Nikki Bradley, who has two daughters attending the school, came up with the idea and collated the photographs into a video set to Rachel Platten's 'Fight Song' to keep families smiling.

She said: "All of us mums, we have gone onto the [Facebook] group we have got, which I set up.

"I asked all the mums for their permission and everything else, they sent them to me and I edited it together.

"It was lovely, I couldn't wait to put it together and show all the kids what they had done."

Watch the video here:

Primary school pupils show love and support for NHS workers
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

