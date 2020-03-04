Menu

South Shropshire B&B picks up gold at tourism awards

By Charlotte Bentley | Cleobury Mortimer | South Shropshire entertainment | Published:

A south Shropshire B&B is celebrating after winning gold in the West Midlands Tourism Awards.

Catherine and John Evans from Broome Park Farm in Cleobury Mortimer with Studley Castle sponsor and TV presenter Martin Roberts

Broome Park Farm B&B, on the outskirts of Cleobury Mortimer, has won the B&B and Guesthouse of the Year award and owners, Catherine and John Evans, said they are celebrating the massive win for Shropshire.

The B&B is a small, two bedroom business based outside the town of Cleobury Mortimer and is part of a working farm where guests can meet animals and learn about life on the farm.

Catherine, who has been running the B&B for around 15 years said it was an achievement for Shropshire as a county as Burlton Cottages, near Shrewsbury, also won the self-catering accommodation award.

"We are thrilled to win the award," she said.

"It was totally out of the blue, we did not expect it – there was stiff competition.

"The judges were very complementary. Initially when I was shortlisted I thought it was just for Shropshire.

"But then they told me it was the whole of the West Midlands, and I was in the top three finalists of 130 in the category."

Rachel and Gerry Mee from Burlton Cottages with Catherine and John Evans from Broome Farm B&B

Both the accommodation awards were won by Shropshire businesses and Catherine had a lot of praise for fellow winners Rachel and Gerry Mee from Burlton Cottages.

"Rachel's place is fantastic," she said. "They can sleep eight people and it has a pool and a spa."

She added that it was the first time she had entered the B&B in any competition, but that it had obviously paid off.

Neil Rami, Chief Executive of the West Midlands Growth Company, said: "We are entering a defining period where the West Midlands will be in the global spotlight like never before.

"This ceremony recognised the people who make this region such a great place to visit and the valuable contribution that tourism makes to the local economy."

The awards were held on Wednesday, February 26 at the University of Birmingham's Great Hall where categories included Experience of the Year, Large Hotel of the Year and the Taste of England Award.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

