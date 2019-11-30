Art-loving couple set to open new gallery in Ludlow

The Stone House Gallery in Ludlow will open to the public on December 6, launching with an exhibition curated by owners James and Gabrielle Service.

The gallery is located at Old Stone House in Corve Street, which is thought to have been designed by Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum architect, Charles Cockerell.

The ground floor gallery within the Grade II home will open with an exhibition of selected works by a range of artists and will include paintings, sculptures, hand-blown glass and wearable art.

Integrated within the gallery, Gabrielle has set up a millinery studio, the realisation of a childhood ambition.

James and Gabrielle said: “Our ambition has been to create a pioneering gallery space promoting artists whose specific talents inspire us.

Excited

"We are extremely excited to launch this brand-new venture, after being interested by art, in its many forms, throughout our previous careers.

"We both have a background in the auction world and will hopefully be offering some fresh talent for Ludlow to admire and enjoy."

Advertising

James and Gabrielle moved into their new Ludlow home in September, having previously lived in Devon.

The couple have had ties with the town for the past 20 years, visiting son Toby, who has followed his parents into the auctioneering world and works at Brightwells in Leominster.

A small collection of gloves will also be available at Stone House Gallery, in homage to the house’s original owner, a wealthy glove manufacturer.

The owners' plans for their new venture include talks, a supper club, wine tasting and study days.