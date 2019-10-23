New function room at Ludlow racecourse approved

Ludlow Race Club has been awarded planning permission for the new marquee function room for the next 10 years.

Bosses say they will use the room to entertain racegoers throughout the national season, with a bar installed.

But also, crucially, it will help the racecourse diversify on non race days and boost the business.

Liza Randall, for the racecourse, said: “This application is for the erection of a 30 metre x 15 metre, white PVDF-coated tarpaulin, rigid-sided permanent marquee to replace the larger, temporary marquee that has been on site for over 20 years.

“The existing temporary marquee is erected as and when there are race-meetings and functions.

“It is then taken down/adapted following that function in order to be re-erected for the next race meeting or event. Ludlow Race Club Ltd seek to site a permanent marquee, with rigid sides, in order to provide further entertainment space both during race-meetings and to retain interest and functionality for the racecourse on non-racing days. The currently-named Centre Marquee (temporary marquee) is a popular venue for weddings, charity functions, corporate hospitality, band nights and themed parties. It hosted five weddings in 2018/19 and the intention is to expand that market to 15/20 weddings in 2020.

“Having a permanent marquee on site will increase the revenue to the business, provide more employment opportunities and grow Ludlow Racecourse as an event destination. The marquee will be used for entertaining and so will contain a bar, restaurant and seating.”