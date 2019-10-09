Week of special events at Ludlow Library

The jam-packed week at Ludlow Library began on Monday with a Friends of Ludlow Library event – ‘The Mysterious Tale of George Eliot’.

Over the rest of the week the library will be hosting gothic horror authors Ceri Williams and Drew Neary, a ‘Human Library’, Canadian crime author Maureen Jennings, and a special Libraries Week Lego club.

"We are very excited to welcome Maureen Jennings to the library on Friday 11 October," said library manager Iran Morris.

"Maureen is the creator of the popular Murdoch Mysteries, now in its 13th season on TV, and we can’t wait to hear all about her new series, Paradise Café."

Today the library is highlighting the work it does in the community through its 'Human Library' and library roadshow.

"The Human Library is part of an international movement that promotes social contact to challenge prejudice and discrimination," said Iran.

"We invite people to come along and ask our ‘books’, which are actually people, things they’ve always wanted to know but were afraid to ask."

The library welcomes honesty donations for all its events. Booking is advised.