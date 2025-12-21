Watch: Record-breaking dance group return to Shrewsbury to surprise Christmas shoppers with festive flash mob
A world record-holding dance group returned to Shrewsbury this weekend to delight shoppers with a Christmas flash mob.
By Megan Jones
Dancers with 'I Can Dance Shrewsbury' surprised Christmas shoppers on Pride Hill on Saturday with a flash mob, hoping to spread a little festive cheer.
Around 50 dancers delighted shoppers with a three-minute Charleston-inspired routine that organiser, Sarah Bright, said brought a big of joy to Christmas shoppers.
"It was brilliant, we got onto Pride Hill at around 1.30pm and then broke out into dance suddenly," she said.
"I think a lot of people twigged something was going on, but we definately suprised a few shoppers.