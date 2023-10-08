Prison plays host to tattoo convention

Locked Up Tattoo Convention at Shrewsbury Prison

The Locked Up Tattoo Convention 2023 at the former prison in The Dana, taking place at the weekend, was the first time any prison has hosted such a convention, organiser Mike Wills said.

He added that more than 70 tattoo artists from all over the UK and Ireland were at the convention, along with bands and a live graffiti show.

The tattoo artists also showed off their skills before judges in various categories on the main stage over the weekend, to find the best tattoo artist and piece of skin art.

Nick Banks from Telford, a 33-year-old IT worker, said the location of the convention was "really cool"

Speaking as he was being tattooed on his arm, he said: "I've been to a couple of tattoo conventions before, but this one is really cool. Being in prison is a really cool location and the vibe here is really relaxed.

"It is a bit if everything, not just getting your own tattoos done but seeing what other people are having done. And the tattooists are vert skillful guys and they have come from all over the world.

"It is really interesting to see the different interpretations on their work."

Asked if his new £350 anime artwork hurt, he said: "That can be subjective, and it depends on where you are getting it done and it does tend to hurt more towards the end of the session."